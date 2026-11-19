India should replace its "legacy ineffective Russian junk" with American weapons systems and also opt for Boeing aircraft over those manufactured by European Airbus Industrie, a US Congressman has suggested.

Michael Baumgartner, a Republican from Washington state, made the remarks at Diwali celebrations on Capitol Hill on Wednesday in the presence of Namgya Khampa, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy here.

The Diwali celebrations were hosted by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Asian American Hotel Owners Association, Hindu American Foundations, Srimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, Sikhs of America, Art of Living, Foundations of Jain Associations in North America and the US Indian Community Foundation.

As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Baumgartner said he regularly engages with diplomats from the Indian Embassy as the two countries seek to strengthen relations across economic and security issues. "I was pleased to again express my thoughts that the more US exports to India - from weapons systems to replace their legacy ineffective Russian junk to Boeing airplanes that are superior to Airbus to the world's best lentils from the Palouse - the better it is for our two great countries," Baumgartner said in a post on X. Baumgartner also raised the issue of disruptions during Diwali celebrations in his home state of Washington.