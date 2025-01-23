Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Russia rejects idea of Nato peacekeepers in Ukraine in event of a ceasefire

Russia rejects idea of Nato peacekeepers in Ukraine in event of a ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is seeking a meeting with Trump, said on Tuesday that at least 200,000 European peacekeepers would be needed to prevent a new Russian attack

Vladimir Putin, Putin
Russia says it is open to a dialogue with US President Donald Trump, who has said he intends to bring a swift end to the war. | File Photo: PTI
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russia on Thursday rejected the idea of Nato countries sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire in the war with Russia, saying such a move would threaten to cause an "uncontrollable escalation". 
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the idea was totally unacceptable to Russia. 
At a press briefing, she referred to recent statements by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius about the possibility their countries might contribute troops to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine. 
Pistorius said in a Jan. 18 newspaper interview that Germany, as the largest Nato partner in Europe, would "obviously have a role to play", and the matter would be discussed in due course. 
Starmer said on Jan. 16 that Britain had been discussing the idea of a peacekeeping force with other allies, and that "we will play our full part". 

Also Read

Trump threatens Russia with sanctions if 'ridiculous' war does not end

Ukrainian govt seeks up to $20 billion to boost weapons production

Trump threatens Russia, others with sanctions if Ukraine deal not reached

Sanctions on Russia likely if Putin doesn't come for negotiation: Trump

As Trump takes over, Ukraine eyes peace with 'world leader' India's help

Russia says it is open to a dialogue with US President Donald Trump, who has said he intends to bring a swift end to the war. 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is seeking a meeting with Trump, said on Tuesday that at least 200,000 European peacekeepers would be needed to prevent a new Russian attack after any ceasefire deal.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Was asteroid 2024 PT5 ejected from moon? Here's what scientists have to say

Meet Janet Petro, the first woman to lead NASA as acting administrator

Trump revives 'Drill, baby, drill' slogan, fuels debate on US energy policy

Bid to block Trump's cancellation of birthright citizenship in court

Firefighters battling to tame raging wildfire north of Los Angeles

Topics :NATORussia Ukraine ConflictRussia

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story