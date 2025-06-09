Monday, June 09, 2025 | 08:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Sam Altman's eyeball-scanning identification technology expands to UK

Sam Altman's eyeball-scanning identification technology expands to UK

Starting this week, people in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Belfast and Glasgow will be able to scan their eyes using Tools for Humanity's proprietary orb device

eyes, eyeball

The Orb scan creates a digital credential, called World ID, based on the unique properties of a person’s iris. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Olivia Solon
 
Tools for Humanity, a startup co-founded by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, is rolling out its eyeball-scanning Orb devices to the UK as part of a global expansion of the company’s novel identification services.
 
Starting this week, people in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Belfast and Glasgow will be able to scan their eyes using Tools for Humanity’s proprietary orb device, the company said in a statement on Monday.
 
The spherical Orbs will be at dedicated premises in shopping malls and on high streets, said Damien Kieran, chief legal and privacy officer at Tools for Humanity. Later, the company plans to partner with major retailers to provide self-serve Orbs that people can use as they would an ATM, Kieran added. 
 

Also Read

Pankaj Mitra bessemer

Bessemer names Pankaj Mitra as partner to bolster India investments

Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Huang unveils new tech to keep global AI expansion going

PremiumAmit Kalra, managing director and head of Swiss Re Global Business Solutions

India to soon have about 50% of Swiss Re's global tech talent: Amit Kalra

Maria Adebahr, Germany

India has a key role in global cybersecurity, says Germany's Maria Adebahr

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to deliver keynote address at ninth Global Technology Summit

 
The company, led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Alex Blania, has presented its eye-scanning technology as a way for people to prove they are human at a time when artificial intelligence systems are becoming more adept at mimicking people. AI bots and deepfakes, including those enabled by generative AI tools created by Altman’s OpenAI, pose a range of security threats, including identity theft, misinformation and social engineering. 
 
The Orb scan creates a digital credential, called World ID, based on the unique properties of a person’s iris. Those who agree to the scan can also receive a cryptocurrency token called Worldcoin through the company.
 
Tools for Humanity has faced regulatory scrutiny over privacy concerns about its technology in several markets, including investigations in Germany and Argentina, as well as bans in Spain and Hong Kong. The company said it doesn’t store any personal information or biometric data and that the verification information remains on the World ID holder’s mobile phone. 
 
Kieran said Tools for Humanity had been meeting with data regulators including the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office and privacy advocates ahead of the planned expansion.  
 
So far, about 13 million people in countries including Mexico, Germany, Japan, Korea, Portugal and Thailand have verified their identities using Tools for Humanity’s technology, the company said. In April, the company announced plans to expand to six US cities.  
 
There are 1,500 Orbs in circulation, Kieran said, but the company plans to ramp up production to ship 12,000 more over the next 12 months. 
 

More From This Section

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra resigns

Meta eyes $10 billion investment in data labeling AI startup Scale AI

Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland

Shukla's ISS flight set to mark liftoff for India's space industry

Premiumartificial intelligence, large language model, LLM

The four key startups leading the race to build India's first LLM

Premiumtelecom, saas, AI

SaaS vs AI: The true story behind investments 'drying up' in India

Premiumrobot, artificial intelligence, finance

An account of AI disruption in finance as technology reshapes work

Topics : global technology Technology Britain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon