Home / World News / Serious incident caused major fire at military base in Alberta: Canada's PM

Serious incident caused major fire at military base in Alberta: Canada's PM

The cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured remain unclear

Mark Carney, Canada, Canada PM, Canadian PM
Carney said the federal government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities | Image: Bloomberg
AP Edmonton
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 7:47 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that a "serious incident" caused a major fire at a military base in Alberta.

"A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta," Carney said on Saturday in a social media post.

"Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected," he said.

Carney said the federal government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities. He said he and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith were in close contact, as were their ministers and officials.

Carney did not provide details about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rioters loot stores, set fires in Italy during cost-of-living protest

Pope Leo returns to Vatican after lung cancer surgery, recovery on track

China backs IMF's scrutiny of fiscal risks in major advanced economies

Sisi says Egypt will not amend Constitution, rules out staying past 2030

Drone-hit tanker reaches Romania port, all 9 Indian seafarers safe

Topics :CanadaMark CarneyMilitary bases

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchTesla RoadsterWipro Share priceNestle India sharesSilver outlookJio Financial sharesOTT Release This WeekPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

Next Story