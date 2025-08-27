Shooting reported at Minneapolis Catholic school, students evacuated

A shooting occurred Wednesday during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, Minnesota governor's said. There was no immediate information on any injuries, but Gov Tim Walz called the gunfire horrific.

The Minneapolis city government said the shooter had been contained after the gunfire at the Annunciation Church's school, and there was no active threat to residents.

Walz said on social media that he had been briefed on the shooting.

I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence, Walz wrote on X.