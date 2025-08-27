Home / World News / Shooting reported at Minneapolis Catholic school, students evacuated

Shooting reported at Minneapolis Catholic school, students evacuated

The Minneapolis city government said the shooter had been contained after the gunfire at the Annunciation Church's school, and there was no active threat to residents

Mass shootings
I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence, Walz wrote on X. Representative image.
AP Minneapolis
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 8:28 PM IST
A shooting occurred Wednesday during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, Minnesota governor's said. There was no immediate information on any injuries, but Gov Tim Walz called the gunfire horrific.
 
The Minneapolis city government said the shooter had been contained after the gunfire at the Annunciation Church's school, and there was no active threat to residents.
 
Walz said on social media that he had been briefed on the shooting.
 
I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence, Walz wrote on X.
 
A person answering the phone at Annunciation School said students were being evacuated.
 
Local and state police, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and other authorities were converged on the school.
 
Dating to 1923, the pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school had an all-school Mass scheduled at 8:15 am Wednesday morning, according to its website.
 
Monday was the first day of school, and social media photos from that day show students in green uniforms greeting each other at bicycle racks, smiling for the camera and sitting together.
 
The gunfire was the latest in a series of fatal shootings in the city in less than 24 hours. One person was killed and six others were hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a high school in Minneapolis. Hours later, two people died in two other shootings in the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :United StatesMass shooting

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

