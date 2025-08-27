Home / World News / Rheinmetall wants to take over shipbuilder Naval Vessels Luerssen: Report

Rheinmetall wants to take over shipbuilder Naval Vessels Luerssen: Report

The CEO of Rheinmetall, which aims to fill gaps through acquisitions, said earlier this month that the company was in talks with partners about investing in the naval business

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est
According to Bild, the Luerssen family that owns the company intends to divest its military shipyards in Hamburg, Wilhelmshaven and Wolgast to focus on building megayachts. Representative Picture
Reuters BERLIN
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Defence group Rheinmetall wants to take over German shipbuilder Naval Vessels Luerssen, the German daily Bild reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources. 
The CEO of Rheinmetall, which aims to fill gaps through acquisitions, said earlier this month that the company was in talks with partners about investing in the naval business, which would open up another business segment for the maker of tanks and ammunition. 
According to Bild, the Luerssen family that owns the company intends to divest its military shipyards in Hamburg, Wilhelmshaven and Wolgast to focus on building megayachts. 
Rheinmetall's supervisory board intends to consider the purchase in the coming weeks, according to Bild. 
Bild cited a person familiar with the matter as saying the acquisition could still fall through as members of the Luerssen family would still have to approve it. 
Rheinmetall did not immediately comment on the report. NVL did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US govt stake in chipmaker Nvidia not on the table: Treasury Secy Bessent

Net-Zero Banking Alliance halts activities as global banks exit membership

China plans to triple AI chip production to cut reliance on Nvidia: Report

Pixxel, Dhruva Space launch satellites on SpaceX Falcon-9 from California

Denmark summons US diplomat over alleged 'covert operation' in Greenland

Topics :defence sectordefence firmsShipbuilding

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story