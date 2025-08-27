Rheinmetall wants to take over shipbuilder Naval Vessels Luerssen: Report

Defence group Rheinmetall wants to take over German shipbuilder Naval Vessels Luerssen, the German daily Bild reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources.

The CEO of Rheinmetall, which aims to fill gaps through acquisitions, said earlier this month that the company was in talks with partners about investing in the naval business, which would open up another business segment for the maker of tanks and ammunition.

According to Bild, the Luerssen family that owns the company intends to divest its military shipyards in Hamburg, Wilhelmshaven and Wolgast to focus on building megayachts.