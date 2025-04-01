SpaceX launches first private mission to cruise over Earth's polar orbit

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday launched the first human spaceflight to cruise directly over Earth's polar regions. The four-day-long, privately funded orbital mission is carrying four astronauts.

The mission, titled "Fram2" after the historic 19th-century Norwegian vessel used in Arctic and Antarctic exploration, will carry out a series of experiments, including the first X-ray in space and the cultivation of mushrooms in microgravity.

The research is expected to aid future long-duration space missions, including potential travel to Mars.

The Fram2's lifted off at 7:16 am on Tuesday in Indian Standard Time (9:46 pm Monday Eastern Time) from Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard a SpaceX crew Dragon capsule, named Resilience, atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

The control room filled with cheers as the rocket thundered into the night sky, casting a long, orange trail of flame while beginning its journey across Earth's polar region.

"Today, we become the 681st humans to fly above the Kármán line, and the 626th to orbit the Earth," mission commander Chun Wang said before the launch.

According to media reports, Chun Wang, a Chinese-born Maltese adventurer and co-founder of crypto companies f2pool and skatefish, selected the rest of the crew that includes vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen, a Norwegian film director; mission pilot Rabea Rogge, a robotics researcher from Germany; and mission specialist and medical officer Eric Philips, an Australian polar explorer.

What are Fram2's mission objectives?

According to SpaceX, during their multi-day mission, the crew that trained for eight months in preparation will explore Earth from a polar orbit and fly over Earth’s polar regions for the first time.

"They will conduct 22 research designed to help advance humanity's capabilities for long-duration space exploration and understanding of human health in space. Throughout Fram2's time on-orbit, the crew are planning to take the first x-ray in space, perform exercise studies to maintain muscle and skeletal mass, and grow mushrooms in microgravity," said SpaceX in a statement.

Upon returning to Earth, the crew will attempt to exit the Dragon spacecraft without medical or operational support, enabling researchers to assess astronauts' ability to carry out unassisted functional tasks following both short- and long-duration space missions.

SpaceX has conducted five private astronaut missions so far, which includes three in partnership with Axiom Space to the International Space Station (ISS) , and two free-flying missions in Earth's orbit.

The first was Inspiration4 in 2021, followed by Polaris Dawn, which included the first spacewalk by private astronauts.