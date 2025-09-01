Taiwan reports surge in Chinese military activity near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense on Monday said that it detected eight Chinese Military aircraft and six naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territory as of Monday (local time).

As per the MND, of the eight sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan recorded the presence of five PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and one official ship. Two out of five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said, "5 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Earlier, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung had described China as a "regional troublemaker" after the Solomon Islands barred Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the US, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting, according to a report by the Taipei Times, citing an Australian daily.