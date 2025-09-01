Home / World News / Taiwan reports surge in Chinese military activity near its territory

Taiwan reports surge in Chinese military activity near its territory

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan recorded the presence of five PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and one official ship

Taiwan flag, Taiwan
As per the MND, of the eight sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of Defense on Monday said that it detected eight Chinese Military aircraft and six naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territory as of Monday (local time).

As per the MND, of the eight sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan recorded the presence of five PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and one official ship. Two out of five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said, "5 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung had described China as a "regional troublemaker" after the Solomon Islands barred Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the US, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting, according to a report by the Taipei Times, citing an Australian daily.

Citing the "Pacific Way" of inclusiveness, Lin warned that excluding dialogue partners undermines the forum's ability to address common challenges, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Rejecting Beijing's claims over Taiwan, Lin emphasised that the People's Republic of China "has never ruled Taiwan for even a single day" and noted that UN Resolution 2758 does not refer to Taiwan, according to the Taipei Times.

Calling China's narrative "the emperor's new clothes," he said, "Telling a lie 100 times does not make it true."

Lin added that Taiwan is pushing back against Beijing's suppression through deeper international cooperation, practical contributions, and sustained diplomatic outreach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TaiwanChinaChinese air forceChinese navy

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

