'I may do it, I may not; No one knows what I'll do': Trump on striking Iran

Donald Trump said his patience with Iran had run out, as Israeli airstrikes intensified in Tehran. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei rejected Trump's call for unconditional surrender

US President Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s tone has shifted in recent days — from hinting at a diplomatic solution to suggesting military involvement. | Image: Bloomberg
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:53 PM IST
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his patience with Iran had run out. His statement came amid intensified Israeli airstrikes around Tehran.
 
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said Iran had made contact, but added, “it’s very late to be talking.” He refused to confirm whether the US would support Israel’s bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic.
 
“There’s a big difference between now and a week ago,” Trump said. “Nobody knows what I’m going to do.”
 
When asked about Iran’s leadership, Trump offered a blunt remark: “Good luck.” He also reiterated: “Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, that’s it.” Regarding Israel, Trump said, “Told Israel’s Netanyahu to keep going. Have not given indication that the US will give more help.”   
 
Asked if he is moving closer to striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump said, “I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader rejects US demands

In response, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected Trump’s calls for unconditional surrender in a televised address — his first since Friday.
 
“The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” Khamenei said. “Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender.”

Israel continues strikes; civilians flee Tehran

As the conflict escalated, Israeli airstrikes intensified, prompting residents to flee Tehran in large numbers. Highways out of the city were jammed with people trying to escape the bombing.
 
Israel claimed its air force destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s internal security service overnight. 
 
“As we promised – we will continue to strike at symbols of governance and hit the Ayatollah regime wherever it may be,” said Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz.
 
According to Israel’s military, 50 fighter jets struck 20 targets in Tehran, including facilities involved in missile production. The Israeli military also urged civilians to evacuate parts of the city for their own safety.
 
Trump’s tone has shifted in recent days — from hinting at a diplomatic solution to suggesting military involvement. In a series of social media posts on Tuesday, he speculated about targeting Khamenei and demanded Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”
 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

