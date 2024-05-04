Home / World News / Torrential rain, flood and landslide hit Indonesian island, 14 dead

Torrential rain, flood and landslide hit Indonesian island, 14 dead

Floods up to 3 meters (10 feet) have affected 13 sub-districts as water and mud covered the area. More than 1,000 houses were affected, with 42 of them swept off their foundations

Torrential rain pounding the area since Thursday triggered a landslide in Luwu district in South Sulawesi province, said local rescue chief Mexianus Bekabel. (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Jakarta
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A flood and a landslide hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing 14 people, officials said Saturday.

Torrential rain pounding the area since Thursday triggered a landslide in Luwu district in South Sulawesi province, said local rescue chief Mexianus Bekabel.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Floods up to 3 meters (10 feet) have affected 13 sub-districts as water and mud covered the area. More than 1,000 houses were affected, with 42 of them swept off their foundations.

A search and rescue team worked to evacuate residents using rubber boats and other vehicles. More than 100 residents have been moved to mosques or relatives' houses outside the affected area, National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said Saturday.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or in fertile floodplains.

Torrential rains in April triggered landslides and killed 20 people in Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province.

Also Read

Furnace explosion: Death toll hits 18 in Indonesian nickel plant incident

Over 2,100 people evacuated as Indonesian volcano spews clouds of ash

National Maritime Day 2024: History, significance, theme and more

5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Indonesia, no casualties reported

RBI, Bank Indonesia partner to promote use of local currencies for trade

Indian-American groups urge Rutgers Univ to ban separatist Kashmiri flag

SEC charges Trump Media's newly hired auditing firm with 'massive fraud'

Hope my joke not seen as expertise: Kasparov after post on Rahul goes viral

Israel briefs US on evacuation of Palestinian civilians ahead of Rafah ops

US colleges strike deals with pro-palestinian protestors to end protests

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :heavy rainsIndonesiafloodFloodsSoutheast Asia

First Published: May 04 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story