Trump calls off new Iran strikes, cites progress in ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he has called off new military strikes on Iran, hours after threatening to escalate the war.

The president said in a social media post that he made the move "based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved".

Trump also suggested that progress has been made in talks to extend the fragile ceasefire, writing that "discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail," approved by United States, Israel, and other regional allies. He did not offer details.