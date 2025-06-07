Home / World News / Russia trolls Trump-Musk spat, floats peace deal and asylum for Musk

Russia trolls Trump-Musk spat, floats peace deal and asylum for Musk

As Trump and Musk clash publicly, Kremlin officials mock the feud, offer Musk asylum, and float a 'peace deal'

donald trump, elon musk
The Russian officials' posts came as Trump and Musk exchanged threats and insults online. (Image: Bloomberg)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The public feud between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has caught global attention and drawn sharp, sarcastic reactions from top Russian officials.
 
Kirill Dmitriev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and head of the sanctioned Russian sovereign wealth fund, posted on Musk’s X platform: “Why can’t we all just get along?”
 
The line was a reference to the 1992 Los Angeles riots.
 
The post came as Trump and Musk exchanged threats and insults online. Trump ally Steve Bannon called for Musk’s deportation and for the US government to seize SpaceX.
 
Dmitriev, who recently met Trump associate Steve Witkoff in Washington, also asked Musk’s AI chatbot Grok how the two could reconcile.
 
Grok replied that “private talks and public apologies” were needed, but noted that reconciliation was unlikely due to “escalating conflict and public barbs.” 
  Other Russian officials also jumped in. Dmitry Medvedev, former president and now deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, posted: “We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment. Don’t fight, guys!” 
  Dmitry Rogozin, ex-head of Roscosmos and now a commander in occupied Ukraine, directly invited Musk to Russia: “Elon @elonmusk, don’t be upset! You are respected in Russia. If you encounter insurmountable problems in the US, come to us and become one of us — a ‘Bars-Sarmat’ fighter.” 
Senior lawmaker Dmitry Novikov also told state media Russia could offer Musk asylum “if he needs it.” 
 
The clash has sparked comparisons between American and Russian political systems — with Trump’s threats to cancel Musk’s federal contracts echoing Russia’s loyalty-based power model.
 
Musk has claimed his platform X helped Trump win in 2016 through algorithmic reach and political donations. The statement has revived comparisons with Russian oligarchs who lost favour with the Kremlin.
 
Musk has long had a curious relationship with Russia. In 2021, he invited Putin to a public chat on Clubhouse. In 2022, he challenged Putin to single combat over Ukraine: “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine.”
 
Putin never responded. Despite Musk’s criticism of US aid to Ukraine and accusations against Kyiv, he never cut Starlink access to Ukraine, despite threatening to do so. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kilmar Abrego Garcia charged with illegally transporting migrants

Xi will restart rare earth supply, trade talks set for June 9: Donald Trump

Trump signs order to boost drone security ahead of World Cup, Olympics

Panama's president turns to higher power as protests grip nation for months

Harvard gains support from top US universities in Trump funding battle

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpRussiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story