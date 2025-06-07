Russia trolls Trump-Musk spat, floats peace deal and asylum for Musk

The public feud between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has caught global attention and drawn sharp, sarcastic reactions from top Russian officials.

Kirill Dmitriev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and head of the sanctioned Russian sovereign wealth fund, posted on Musk’s X platform: “Why can’t we all just get along?”

The line was a reference to the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

The post came as Trump and Musk exchanged threats and insults online. Trump ally Steve Bannon called for Musk’s deportation and for the US government to seize SpaceX.

Dmitriev, who recently met Trump associate Steve Witkoff in Washington, also asked Musk’s AI chatbot Grok how the two could reconcile.

Grok replied that “private talks and public apologies” were needed, but noted that reconciliation was unlikely due to “escalating conflict and public barbs.” Other Russian officials also jumped in. Dmitry Medvedev, former president and now deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, posted: “We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment. Don’t fight, guys!” Dmitry Rogozin, ex-head of Roscosmos and now a commander in occupied Ukraine, directly invited Musk to Russia: “Elon @elonmusk, don’t be upset! You are respected in Russia. If you encounter insurmountable problems in the US, come to us and become one of us — a ‘Bars-Sarmat’ fighter.”

Dmitry Rogozin, ex-head of Roscosmos and now a commander in occupied Ukraine, directly invited Musk to Russia: "Elon @elonmusk, don't be upset! You are respected in Russia. If you encounter insurmountable problems in the US, come to us and become one of us — a 'Bars-Sarmat' fighter." Senior lawmaker Dmitry Novikov also told state media Russia could offer Musk asylum "if he needs it." The clash has sparked comparisons between American and Russian political systems — with Trump's threats to cancel Musk's federal contracts echoing Russia's loyalty-based power model. Musk has claimed his platform X helped Trump win in 2016 through algorithmic reach and political donations. The statement has revived comparisons with Russian oligarchs who lost favour with the Kremlin. Musk has long had a curious relationship with Russia. In 2021, he invited Putin to a public chat on Clubhouse. In 2022, he challenged Putin to single combat over Ukraine: "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine."