Home / World News / Trump first president in 116 years to not be invited to NAACP convention

Trump first president in 116 years to not be invited to NAACP convention

NAACP President Derrick Johnson announced the move at an afternoon press conference, accusing Trump of working against its mission

Donald Trump,Trump
This has nothing to do with political party, Johnson said in a statement. Our mission is to advance civil rights, and the current president has made clear that his mission is to eliminate civil rights. (Photo:PTI)
AP Charlotte
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NAACP announced Monday the group will not invite US President Donald Trump to its national convention next month in Charlotte, North Carolina, the first time the prominent civil rights organization has opted to exclude a sitting president in its 116-year history.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson announced the move at an afternoon press conference, accusing Trump of working against its mission.

This has nothing to do with political party, Johnson said in a statement. Our mission is to advance civil rights, and the current president has made clear that his mission is to eliminate civil rights. 

ALSO READ: G7 summit opening in Canada with focus on trade, wars, not riling Trump 

A message to the White House seeking comment was not immediately returned.

In recent months, the NAACP has filed multiple lawsuits against Trump.

In April, for example, the group sued to stop the Department of Education from withholding federal money for schools that did not end diversity, equity and inclusion programs, arguing the department was prohibiting legal efforts to provide equal opportunity to Black students.

There is a rich history of both Republicans and Democrats attending our convention, the group said in a statement. Democrat Harry Truman, in 1947, became the first president to attend the NAACP's national convention. 

NAACP officials noted that the decision was weighty in that the organization had long invited presidents with whom it had policy disagreements.

Notably, Republican President George W. Bush addressed the group's convention in July 2006, after months of criticism for his administration's handling of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which had a disproportionate impact on Black residents in New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region.

The group also noted that Republican President Ronald Reagan accepted its invitation during his first year in office. Civil rights leaders had criticized Reagan's use during the 1980 campaign of the term welfare queen to refer to people abusing federal aid. The term was viewed by many as coded racial language for Black women.

During his 1981 speech to the NAACP convention in Denver, Reagan decried white supremacist hate groups and vowed his administration would investigate and prosecute those who, by violence or intimidation, would attempt to deny Americans their constitutional rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Bomb threat' diverted Lufthansa flight lands at Hyderabad from Frankfurt

Israeli missile hits Iranian state-run television HQ; broadcast halted

Meet Blaise Metreweli, first woman to lead UK's MI6 spy agency in 116 years

Airbus wins major jet orders as France-Israel row hits Paris airshow

Israeli markets rally as investors sketch post-Iran conflict landscape

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited StatesUSATrump’s immigration agenda

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story