News

'I stopped the war': Trump claims, yet again, he halted India-Pak conflict

Describing Modi as a "fantastic man", Trump said, "Well, I stopped the war. I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India"

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he stopped the recent conflict between India and Pakistan. His statement comes hours after his phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump’s renewed claim comes just hours after India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Prime Minister Modi had told Trump that India does not, and will never, accept mediation on the issue of Pakistan. (Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Describing Modi as a "fantastic man", Trump said, "Well, I stopped the war. I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India."
 
Describing Modi as a “fantastic man”, Trump said, “Well, I stopped the war. I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We’re going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India.”
 
 

Trump’s renewed claim comes just hours after India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Prime Minister Modi had told Trump that India does not, and will never, accept mediation on the issue of Pakistan.
 
“Prime Minister Modi clearly conveyed to President Trump that at no point during this entire sequence of events was there any discussion, at any level, on an India–US trade deal, or any proposal for a mediation by the US between India and Pakistan,” Misri said.
 
“The discussion to cease military action took place directly between India and Pakistan through the existing channels of communication between the two armed forces, and it was initiated at Pakistan’s request. Prime Minister Modi firmly stated that India does not and will never accept mediation,” he added. 
 
Trump has repeatedly claimed that he played a role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan. He has said he told the two nuclear-armed neighbours that the US would engage in substantial trade with them if they ended the conflict.
 
However, the same has been categorically denied by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
 

The India-Pak conflict

 
Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in April, which claimed the lives of 26 people. In a retaliatory measure, India launched “Operation Sindoor” in the early hours of 7 May, targeting nine terrorist training sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
 
After the Indian armed forces launched precision strikes, Pakistan resorted to heavy artillery firing across the border areas along the Line of Control (LoC), forcing India to strike Pakistani military assets. After four days of drone and missile exchanges, both India and Pakistan, on 10 May, agreed to an “understanding to stop all firing and military actions”.
 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

