Home / World News / Trump 'open' to meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un during Asia visit

Trump 'open' to meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un during Asia visit

The US president also suggested he was open to officially recognising North Korea as a nuclear power over the objections of allies including Seoul

Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Oct. 24
You know, they don’t have a lot of telephone service: Trump | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Josh Wingrove
 
Donald Trump said he would be willing to meet with Kim Jong Un if the North Korean leader reaches out during the US president’s three-nation tour through Asia. 
“If you want to put out the word, I’m open to it,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
 
Trump compared his comments to 2019, when he issued a surprise invitation in a social media post asking Kim to meet for a handshake in the demilitarised zone between North Korea and South Korea. The leaders ultimately met, with Trump becoming the first sitting US president to set foot on North Korean soil.
 
“You know, they don’t have a lot of telephone service. They have a lot of nuclear weapons, but not a lot of telephone service,” Trump said.
 
The US president also suggested he was open to officially recognising North Korea as a nuclear power over the objections of allies including Seoul.
 
“When you say they have to be recognised as a nuclear power – well, they got a lot of nuclear weapons,” Trump said. “I’ll say that.”
 
US officials have previously said Trump was not planning to meet with Kim during his trip to Asia, which includes stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US now plans to deport Abrego Garcia to Liberia as soon as Oct 31

Houthis detain two UN staffers, raid homes in Yemen amid operational review

Pentagon accepts $130 mn donation to help pay US army during govt shutdown

US imposes sanctions on Colombian Prez, his family over drug trade claims

US govt shutdown means no inflation data next month for 1st time in decades

Topics :Donald TrumpKim Jong UnNorth KoreaUS-North Korea

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story