Trump plans include major US investment in Russia, restoring oil to Europe

US companies would invest in Russian strategic sectors such as rare-earth extraction and oil drilling in the Arctic, while Russian energy flows to Western Europe and the world would be restored

Trump
US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
US President Donald Trump's plan for peace in Ukraine includes proposals to restore Russian energy flows to Europe, major US investment in Russian rare earths and energy, and tapping frozen Russian sovereign assets, the Wall Street Journal said. 
The newspaper said the plans were detailed in appendices to peace proposals handed to European counterparts over recent weeks. 
They include a plan for US financial firms and other businesses to tap $200 billion of frozen Russian sovereign assets for projects in Ukraine, including a major new data center powered by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant now controlled by Russian forces, the paper said. 
US companies would invest in Russian strategic sectors such as rare-earth extraction and oil drilling in the Arctic, while Russian energy flows to Western Europe and the world would be restored, it added. 
The paper said one unidentified European official compared the proposed US-Russian energy deals to an economic version of the 1945 Yalta conference. 
At that meeting, the victors of World War Two, the Soviet Union, the United States and Britain, divided up their spheres of interest in Europe. 
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian troops in the Donbas, formed of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationRussia Ukraine ConflictRussiaEurope

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

