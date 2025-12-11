Trump plans include major US investment in Russia, restoring oil to Europe

US President Donald Trump's plan for peace in Ukraine includes proposals to restore Russian energy flows to Europe, major US investment in Russian rare earths and energy, and tapping frozen Russian sovereign assets, the Wall Street Journal said.

The newspaper said the plans were detailed in appendices to peace proposals handed to European counterparts over recent weeks.

They include a plan for US financial firms and other businesses to tap $200 billion of frozen Russian sovereign assets for projects in Ukraine, including a major new data center powered by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant now controlled by Russian forces, the paper said.