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US won't strike Iranian power plants for the next five days: Trump

Citing progress in talks with Iran, US President Donald Trump said he has directed a five-day halt to planned military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: PTI)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 4:54 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had ordered a five-day pause on planned military strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing “very good and productive” talks with Tehran as discussions continued.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.”
 
“Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,” he added.
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Topics :Donald TrumpUnited StatesUS Iran tensionsIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

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