Trump pushes for tax rate hike on wealthy earning $2.5 million or more

By Erik Wasson

President Donald Trump is pushing lawmakers to increase tax rates on some of the wealthiest Americans as a way to offset other cuts in his signature economic package.

The president's proposal calls for creating a new 39.6 per cent tax bracket for individuals earning at least $2.5 million, or couples making $5 million, according to people familiar with the discussion.

The president made the request in a Wednesday phone call to House Speaker Mike Johnson. He also reiterated his desire to eliminate the carried interest tax break claimed by venture capital and private equity fund managers, one person said.

Representative Jason Smith, the chairman of the House tax committee, is expected to meet with Trump on Friday and tell him the tax bill will deliver on the president’s priorities, a congressional aide said.

It remains unclear if the proposal would be accompanied by an expansion of the existing exemption for some small business income paid through the individual code.

If Congress approves Trump’s plan for a 39.6 per cent rate, that would bring the top bracket to a level not seen since before Trump’s 2017 tax cut. The current top rate for individuals is 37 per cent.

Trump has sent mixed signals on raising taxes on the wealthy. He has mused that such a levy could spur rich Americans to relocate to other countries and that it could harm Republicans at the ballot box.

But the proposal comes as lawmakers are struggling to find a way to pay for a multi-trillion-dollar package that Trump has dubbed the “one big beautiful bill” to extend his first-term tax cuts.

Republicans are under increasing pressure to limit the cost of the overall bill because they are struggling to find agreement on cuts to entitlement programs, including Medicaid health coverage for low-income Americans.

Increasing taxes on top-earners gives Republicans more wiggle room to make Trump’s 2017 tax cuts for households permanent and enact some of his campaign pledges, including eliminating levies on tips and overtime pay.

Creating a new tax rate on millionaires would raise $67.3 billion over ten years, according to a preliminary estimate provided to Bloomberg News by the non-partisan Tax Foundation. The group has previously projected that eliminating tax preferences for carried interest would raise $6.7 billion over a decade.

Raising taxes goes against long-standing Republican orthodoxy. Trump’s willingness to propose a tax hike for millionaires demonstrates how much he has remade the GOP in his own populist image.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Bloomberg Television that higher taxes on the wealthy is a “smart” move to free up more money to pay for Trump’s campaign proposals to cut taxes for hospitality workers and seniors.

However, top Republicans have balked at other proposals that would raise levies on affluent households.

Representative Kevin Hern, an Oklahoma Republican on the House tax committee, said increasing the top rate and eliminating carried interest are under discussion but there is no agreement yet.

“Anytime the president asks for something, we will consider it,” he said.

Senator Mike Crapo, who leads the Senate Finance Committee, told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday that he’s “not excited” about the proposal to raise taxes, but there are a “number of people in both the House and the Senate who are.”

“If the president weighs in in favor of it, then that’s going to be a big factor that we have to take into consideration,” Crapo said.