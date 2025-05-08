Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump urges Supreme Court to let him end parole for 500,000 migrants

Trump urges Supreme Court to let him end parole for 500,000 migrants

The Republican administration argues that the decision wrongly intrudes on the Department of Homeland Security's authority

Donald Trump, Trump

The emergency appeal asks the justices to halt a lower-court order keeping in place legal protections for more than 500,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow it to end humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from four countries.

The emergency appeal asks the justices to halt a lower-court order keeping in place legal protections for more than 500,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The Republican administration argues that the decision wrongly intrudes on the Department of Homeland Security's authority.

The order from US District Judge Indira Talwani blocked the administration from putting an early end to the immigrants' temporary legal status.

The case comes as the Trump administration seeks to crack down on immigration and dismantle Biden-era policies that created new and expanded pathways for people to live in the United States, generally for two years with work authorisation.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

vatican city, church

US Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff

vatican city, church

White smoke from Sistine Chapel chimney signals election of a new pope

Bitcoin

Bitcoin surpasses $100,000 amid wide-ranging US-UK trade deal optimism

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls US-UK trade deal 'comprehensive', vows lasting partnership

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Aid group shuts Gaza soup kitchens as Israeli blockade halts supplies

Topics : Donald Trump Trump’s immigration agenda Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon