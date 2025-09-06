Trump signs tariff order, may grant 'most-favoured nation' rates on imports

The White House said on Friday (September 5) that President Donald Trump signed an executive order to revise reciprocal tariffs and set up new rules for implementing trade and security agreements.

According to officials, the order lists products on which Trump may apply tariffs only to most-favoured nations. These products fall into four groups, including certain types of aircraft and aircraft parts, as well as generic medicines and their ingredients.

The order also opens the door for exemptions. From Monday, US trading partners that strike framework deals with Washington on industrial goods such as nickel, gold, and other metals, as well as chemicals and pharmaceutical compounds, could see zero tariffs on more than 45 categories of imports, Reuters reported.

A White House official said the exemptions cover items that “cannot be grown, mined, or naturally produced in the United States” or are not available in sufficient amounts to meet local demand. Some carve-outs will also apply to agricultural products, aircraft parts, and generic drug ingredients. ALSO READ: India will continue to buy Russian oil as required, says FM Sitharaman Imports such as graphite, nickel used in stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries, anaesthetics like lidocaine, reagents for medical tests, and different types of gold are included. The order also removes earlier exemptions on some plastics and polysilicon, a key material for solar panels.

Conditions for tariff reductions Trump said that lowering tariffs depends on the “scope and economic value of a trading partner’s commitments” in reciprocal trade agreements and on US national interests. If a country has a reciprocal deal with Washington, the US Trade Representative, Commerce Department, and customs officials can waive tariffs without requiring another executive order. Trade disputes and ongoing legal battle Trump has spent much of his first seven months in office raising tariffs to reshape the global trading system, reduce US trade deficits, and pressure countries into making concessions. ALSO READ: Trump says he'll host next year's G20 summit at his Doral resort in Florida At the same time, his administration is fighting legal challenges. This week, the White House asked the US Supreme Court to quickly take up a case that questions Trump’s authority to impose sweeping import tariffs under federal law, Associated Press reported.