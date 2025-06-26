Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump backs Netanyahu, says Israeli PM must not be tried during war

Trump praised Netanyahu and his govt as the nation launched 'Operation Rising Lion' on June 13 and targeted nuclear sites in Iran to stop the latter from advancing its nuclear programme

Continuing his praise for Netanyahu, Trump stated that if anyone else had led the war, the outcome would have been “losses and embarrassment,” while Netanyahu fought “literally” for Israel’s survival | File Photo: Shutterstock

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) called for the “immediate” cancellation of the ongoing corruption trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
 
Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed shock over Israel continuing with what he called a witch hunt against Netanyahu. He wrote, “I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great wartime prime Minister! Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land.”
 
 

Trump praises ‘Operation Rising Lion’ and Netanyahu’s leadership

 
Trump praised Netanyahu and his government as Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13, targeting Iranian nuclear sites to prevent further progress in Tehran’s weapons programme. He credited Netanyahu’s leadership for what he described as the “complete elimination” of Iran’s near-term nuclear weapons capability.
 
He added, “Bibi Netanyahu was a WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel, and the result was something that nobody thought was possible, a complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful Nuclear Weapons anywhere in the World, and it was going to happen, SOON!” 

Trump calls Netanyahu trial politically motivated

 
Continuing his praise for Netanyahu, Trump stated that if anyone else had led the war, the outcome would have been “losses and embarrassment,” while Netanyahu fought “literally” for Israel’s survival.
 
Calling the case against Netanyahu “politically motivated,” Trump said the trial, ongoing since May 2020, marked the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister had faced trial. “Just like the US saved Israel, it will now save Netanyahu from this horror show,” he wrote. 
 

Details of the Netanyahu trial and ICC charges

 
Netanyahu is set to appear in court on June 30 for his ongoing corruption trial, which includes multiple charges such as bribery and fraud. He is currently facing three cases—known as Case 1,000, 2,000, and 4,000—all involving allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, according to Anadolu Agency.
 
Netanyahu has denied all charges, dismissing them as “fake.” Separately, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against him, accusing him of war crimes and crimes against humanity. These charges relate to civilian targeting and the alleged use of starvation tactics during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

