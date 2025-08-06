Home / World News / Trump says 'great progress' made in envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin

Trump says 'great progress' made in envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin

Trump says 'great progress' made in envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin

Donald Trump, Trump
"My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that US envoy Steve Witkoff made "great progress" in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump updated some of Washington's European allies after the meeting. 
"My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 
"Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US to impose secondary Russia sanctions on Friday despite Putin meeting

WHO updates recommendations on use of antibiotics for Covid-19 patients

5 soldiers shot at US Army's Fort Stewart in Georgia, schools sealed

Apple to invest $100 billion in US manufacturing amid tariff pressure

'Imminent deal' to 'oil penalty': A brief history of Trump's tariff threats

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinUS

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story