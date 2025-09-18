Home / World News / Trump says he disagrees with UK move to recognise Palestinian state

Trump says he disagrees with UK move to recognise Palestinian state

Starmer said he and Trump agreed on the ultimate aim of peace in the region

Donald Trump
Asked at a press conference about recognising a Palestinian state, Trump said: "I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually." (Image: Bloomberg)
Reuters
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:30 PM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said he disagreed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over recognising a Palestinian state, speaking following a bilateral meeting on Thursday during his state visit. 
Asked at a press conference about recognising a Palestinian state, Trump said: "I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually." Starmer said he and Trump agreed on the ultimate aim of peace in the region.
"We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a road map, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable," he said. 
When pressed about reports he was waiting for Trump to leave the country before formally recognising a Palestinian state this weekend, Starmer said: "I made my position clear at the end of July as to the timing, which has got nothing to do with this state visit." "I've discussed it with the president, as you would expect, amongst two leaders who respect each other and like each other and want to bring about a better solution in the best way that we can," he added.
 

Donald Trump UK US palestine

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

