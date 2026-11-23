By Paul Wallace

US President Donald Trump indicated to Fox News that he might resume the war on Iran next year if talks fail to yield a diplomatic resolution, blaming his party’s election loss for what he says are Tehran’s increasingly aggressive policies.

Iranian officials are like “professional tap dancers,” Trump told Fox in an interview on Sunday, accusing the Islamic Republic of dragging out the indirect talks underway.

The comments amount to an extension of a timeline Trump had stuck to in the run-up to the US midterm elections earlier this month, when the war and surging energy prices contributed to the rout of his Republican Party. He has changed his position on the war many times since it began in February and predicted a quick end to it after the vote. He is now giving diplomacy more time, while warning Iran that the Democrats’ electoral success won’t derail his conduct of the war.

“I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections,” including a more assertive Tehran in the event of a strong showing by the Democrats, Trump later wrote in a Truth Social post. He said Iran has in the past week fired more drones and missiles than at any time since the war began, adding that “they’ve all been knocked down.” Iran has in recent weeks stepped up shipping attacks around the Strait of Hormuz, and targeted US military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait. On Saturday, it struck an industrial facility in Bahrain, injuring two people, including one critically. Arab states in the Persian Gulf are urging Trump to end the conflict without resorting to another round of all-out hostilities after Tehran targeted them with thousands of missiles and drones during the opening weeks of the war.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabad said they are in talks with mediator Qatar to explore a diplomatic way to end the war, following a visit of a delegation from the Gulf state, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday. Iran’s enriched nuclear material, which lies at the heart of the conflict with the US, cannot be transferred out of the country as part of a possible deal, he was cited as saying. That underscores how far apart the two sides remain on key issues. Iran wants the US to end a naval blockade and commit to easing sanctions and unfreezing assets before there can be more formal talks. Washington wants Tehran to agree to more restrictions on its nuclear program.