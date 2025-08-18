Putin calls PM Modi, briefs him on recent meeting with Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday briefed Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on his summit talks in Alaska with United States (US) President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine.
Putin spoke to the Indian prime minister on the phone, three days after the high-profile summit in Alaska that ended without a ceasefire deal.
Following the phone conversation, Modi thanked Putin for sharing insights from the meeting and said that India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska,” Modi said in a post on X.
"India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," he said.
“India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” he said.
‘No deal until there's a deal’
"There were many, many points that we agreed on. I would say a couple of big ones that we haven’t quite got there, but we've made some headway. So there's no deal until there's a deal," said Trump at a joint press conference with Putin after the meeting on Friday.
“Now, it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little – but it’s up to President Zelenskyy,” he added.