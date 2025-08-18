Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suit looks good, says Trump as Zelenskyy ditches sweatshirt at White House

Suit looks good, says Trump as Zelenskyy ditches sweatshirt at White House

Volodymyr Zelenskyy swapped his wartime sweatshirt for a suit at the White House, a shift in tone during his latest meeting with Donald Trump after February's tense clash

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dressed in a black suit and tie, shares a handshake and smile with Donald Trump in the Oval Office during his latest Washington visit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets US President Donald Trump at the White House

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the White House on Monday dressed in a black suit and tie, a break from his signature military-style sweatshirt that has defined his wartime image. The same image that may have fuelled the clash with US President Donald Trump earlier this year.
 
Trump appeared to greet the Ukrainian leader warmly, pointing at him as they shook hands before placing an arm around his shoulder for photographers. The exchange carried an air of cordiality, a stark contrast to the pair’s meeting in February.
 
A reporter was quick to comment, "President Zelenskyy, your suit looks good." At which point, Trump jumped in with, "I said the same thing." 
 
 

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Zelensky has avoided suits, choosing instead olive and black military-inspired clothing as a show of solidarity with soldiers on the front lines. But in February, that uniform became the flashpoint of a now infamous Oval Office encounter.
 
Back then, Trump had greeted Zelensky with a jab. “You’re all dressed up today,” he remarked, noting the Ukrainian leader’s black sweatshirt adorned with the national trident. The exchange soured further when Vice President JD Vance suggested Zelensky’s refusal to wear a suit was “disrespectful”. 
 
That meeting, broadcast live, quickly descended ended after Trump and Vance accused Zelensky of not showing sufficient gratitude for US aid. 
 
Vance pressed the Ukrainian leader to issue a public expression of thanks, asking, “Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” When Zelensky tried to answer, Trump cut him off. The clash ended with Zelensky leaving Washington empty-handed, having failed to secure a mineral rights deal that was central to his visit.
 
On Monday, however, Zelenskyy began the meeting by thanking Trump and allies, including European leaders for their ongoing support, a gesture that seemed aimed at avoiding a repeat of February’s confrontation. 
 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

