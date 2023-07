Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden's Nato accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament as soon as possible.

Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a Nato summit in Lithuania.

Sweden's Nato accession has been held up by objections from Turkiye since last year.