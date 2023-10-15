UAE sends urgent relief aid to people affected by earthquake in Afghanistan

The UAE sent two aircraft carrying 53 tonnes of relief aid to support the people of Afghanistan affected by the earthquake that struck the country recently, as part of the air bridge established under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The shipment was sent on Saturday, and included food parcels and 500 tents, is in line with the UAE's efforts to diversify its humanitarian aid to meet the needs of thousands of people affected by the earthquake, especially children, women, the elderly and patients.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations Affairs said, "For the fifth consecutive day, the UAE humanitarian air bridge continues to provide supplies to meet the basic needs of the people of Afghanistan," noting that five aircraft have been sent to date carrying a total of 140 tonnes.

He added that the UAE's efforts are ongoing to alleviate the suffering caused by the earthquake, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries and serious damage to infrastructure.

Al Shamsi stressed that the UAE, guided by the directives of the wise leadership, is making tireless efforts to stand by the people of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian support, following the humanitarian principles established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.