UAE to exit Opec, Opec+, reiterates commitment to stable global oil markets

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced its decision to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and the Opec+ alliance. The decision comes at a time of heightened supply disruptions linked to regional conflict involving Iran.

In a ministry statement on Tuesday, the UAE, which joined the group in 1967 through Abu Dhabi, said the move would take effect from May 1, 2026.

It added that the decision aligns with its broader economic and strategic priorities, including increased investments in domestic energy production. It also said its focus remains on maintaining a “responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets".

Despite leaving the grouping, the country sought to reassure markets of its continued commitment to stability. “Following its exit, the UAE will continue to act responsibly, bringing additional production to market in a gradual and measured manner, aligned with demand and market conditions,” it said. The statement also emphasised that the decision does not signal a withdrawal from global cooperation. “This decision does not alter the UAE’s commitment to global market stability or its approach based on cooperation with producers and consumers. Rather, it enhances the UAE’s ability to respond to evolving market needs,” it added. The UAE said the move followed a detailed review of its production policy and future capacity. “This decision follows a comprehensive review of the UAE’s production policy and its current and future capacity and is based on our national interest and our commitment to contributing effectively to meeting the market’s pressing needs,” the statement read.