US judge orders release of pro-Palestinian Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil

US judge orders release of pro-Palestinian Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil

Mahmoud Khalil, the first student arrested under Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine protesters, faces harm to his career, family, and speech, according to Judge Farbiarz, who ordered his release

Mahmoud Khalil
Mahmoud Khalil was detained on March 8 by immigration agents in the lobby of his university housing (Image: Reuters)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
A US federal judge has ordered the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student who was detained after joining pro-Palestinian protests. Judge Michael Farbiarz said Khalil’s continued detention was causing "serious harm to his career, family, and freedom of speech".
 
However, Khalil, a legal US resident, will stay in custody until at least Friday, June 13, while the government considers an appeal. He must also pay a $1 bond before he can be released.
 
First arrest under Trump’s crackdown
 
Khalil was detained on March 8 by immigration agents in the lobby of his university housing. He was later sent to a detention centre in Louisiana. His arrest was the first under a crackdown by US President Donald Trump targeting pro-Gaza student protesters. Khalil’s lawyers say his detention is an attempt to suppress free speech.
 
Legal team welcomes court’s decision
 
"The court's decision is the most significant vindication yet of Mahmoud's rights," said Ramzi Kassem, one of Khalil's lawyers. "But we aren't out of the woods until Mahmoud is free and back home with his wife and child."
 
Wife hopes for Father's Day reunion
 
Khalil's wife, Noor Abdalla, a US citizen, said she hopes he can return to New York in time to celebrate his first Father's Day with their baby son, Deen.
 
"This is the news we've been waiting over three months for," she said in a statement shared by the American Civil Liberties Union, which is also representing Khalil.
 
US government plans to appeal
 
The Department of Homeland Security stated that it would appeal the judge’s ruling. “Today's ruling delays justice and seeks to undermine the President's constitutionally vested powers under Article II,” said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the agency. “We expect a higher court to vindicate us in this.”
 
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed authority to deport Khalil under a rarely used law that allows the removal of people who pose “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States". But Judge Farbiarz had earlier said that trying to expel Khalil under that law was likely unconstitutional.
 
Career at risk
 
Judge Farbiarz noted that Khalil’s green card had been revoked, and this had cost him a job offer from Oxfam International. He also said Khalil had avoided taking part in further protests, fearing more punishment.
 
“The Court finds as a matter of fact that the petitioner's career and reputation are being damaged and his speech is being chilled and this adds up to irreparable harm,” the judge wrote.
 
Farbiarz underlined in his ruling that the government has also argued it is detaining and deporting Khalil in part because of alleged omissions on his green card application. But the judge said evidence presented by his attorneys showed lawful permanent residents are virtually never detained for such a thing.
 
(With inputs from the Associated Press)

Topics :Donald TrumpisraelpalestineGaza

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:32 AM IST



