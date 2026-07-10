US Fed Chair names three Indians on new monetary policy task forces

US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh on Friday announced the names of leaders of five task forces constituted to examine the central bank’s approach to monetary policy, and propose transformational changes. Among the leaders named by Warsh, academics, former central bankers and corporate executives, are three people of Indian origin, namely, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, Harvard University economics professor Raj Chetty and Microsoft XBOX Chief Executive Officer Asha Sharma. While announcing the leadership, Warsh said “the goal is straightforward: To ensure the Fed is best positioned to achieve our objectives in this consequential time”.

Raghuram Rajan

A former Reserve Bank of India governor and chief economic adviser to the Government of India, Rajan has been named to co-lead the Balance Sheet Policy taskforce to “examine the costs, benefits, and institutional implications” for the Fed’s balance sheet regime. Currently serving as Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Rajan is also known for his prescient statements at a Fed retreat in Jackson Hole Wyoming, that warned global central bankers about banks’ burgeoning subprime loan books that led to the 2008 global financial crisis.