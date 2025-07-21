US Justice Department seeks to unseal Epstein, Maxwell grand jury files

Amid public scrutiny over the Trump administration's handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related records , the US Justice Department has asked a federal court to unseal grand jury transcripts in the Epstein case. The request also includes transcripts from the case against his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, Associated Press reported.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche filed motions on July 18, just a day after Trump directed the department to act. The move follows mounting pressure and criticism after the department recently said it would not release any more documents from its Epstein investigation.

Trump denies link to controversial letter

ALSO READ: MAGA hats burnt as Trump dismisses Epstein files backlash as 'hoax' The push to release the transcripts gained momentum after The Wall Street Journal reported on a letter — described as sexually suggestive — that it claimed bore Trump's name. The letter was said to be part of a birthday album from Epstein’s 50th birthday celebration in 2003.

Trump, however, rejected any connection, calling the letter “false, malicious, and defamatory". The Justice Department has assured the public that it will coordinate with prosecutors in New York to remove personal and victim-related information before any transcripts are made public. Normally, grand jury materials remain sealed unless a court orders otherwise, especially if they are relevant to ongoing judicial matters. What is the Epstein case? Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier, was first accused of sex crimes in 2006 when the parents of a 14-year-old girl reported he had abused their daughter at his Florida mansion. The New York Times reported that Epstein paid teenage girls for sexual acts and relied on Ghislaine Maxwell to recruit them.

Despite serious allegations, Epstein received a controversial plea deal in 2008. He pleaded guilty to two felony charges, including soliciting a minor, which allowed him to avoid more serious federal charges and harsher sentencing. In 2019, federal agents arrested Epstein again, this time in New York. Prosecutors said he sexually abused multiple underage girls and maintained a network of associates to help him find victims. Epstein denied the charges but was found dead in jail in August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide. ALSO READ: Trump authorises AG Pam Bondi to release Epstein grand jury records Maxwell, convicted in 2022, is currently serving a 20-year sentence for helping Epstein in the abuse of young girls. During investigations, she named several high-profile individuals, including Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton — both of whom have denied any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump’s connection to Epstein Trump and Epstein were known to be social acquaintances in the early 2000s, often seen at elite parties in Florida and New York. Trump once called Epstein a friend in a 2002 interview, saying, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” During his campaign, Trump promised to make case-related files public if re-elected. Many of his supporters have criticised him for not yet fulfilling that promise. Trump files lawsuit over WSJ article Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, News Corp, and executives Rupert Murdoch and Robert Thomson. The suit stems from the paper’s reporting on Trump’s alleged ties to Epstein, particularly the 2003 letter claim.