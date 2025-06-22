Home / World News / Iran dials ally Russia after US joins Israel in strikes on nuclear sites

Iran dials ally Russia after US joins Israel in strikes on nuclear sites

After US warplanes hit three Iranian nuclear facilities in coordination with Israel, Tehran reached out to Moscow for support as tensions spiral in West Asia

Russia-Iran, Russia Iran flag
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced plans to travel to Moscow for high-level discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Representational
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Iran has sought support from Russia after US warplanes, in coordination with Israel, struck three of its nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — on Sunday. The strikes mark the most significant escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict so far, with the US directly entering the fray.
 
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced an immediate visit to Moscow for consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I’m going to Moscow this afternoon,” he told Russian media, adding that high-level talks would be held the following morning.
 
“We enjoy a strategic partnership and always coordinate our positions,” Araghchi said, signalling Tehran’s intent to deepen its alliance with Moscow.

Russia’s Medvedev claims US strikes failed

Following the attack, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev claimed that the strikes had failed both militarily and politically. In a series of posts on X, Medvedev claimed that the targeted sites suffered only minor damage, allowing Iran’s nuclear fuel cycle and enrichment operations to continue. 
 
Referring to the Fordow facility, he wrote, “Enrichment of nuclear material—and now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons—will continue.”
 
Medvedev made the explosive claim that “a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads", though he named none.
 
He further alleged that the US attack had strengthened Iran’s regime. “The political regime has survived—and in all likelihood, has come out even stronger,” he wrote. He mocked US President Donald Trump, saying the “president of peace” had now plunged the country into another war.

Trump calls strikes a ‘spectacular success’

US President Donald Trump confirmed the use of B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles in the strikes, which he said were aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He described the mission as a “spectacular military success” and claimed the sites were “completely obliterated".
 
“There will either be peace or tragedy for Iran,” he warned, calling the strikes a coordinated move with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
 
According to Israeli officials, the operation was conducted with “full co-ordination” between US and Israeli defence forces.

Iran condemns strikes, vows retaliation

Iran has strongly condemned the strikes, labelling them a violation of the UN Charter and international law. Araghchi described the operation as a “grave breach” of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
 
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned of “regrettable responses,” while Araghchi said Iran reserved the right to defend its “sovereignty, interests, and people.”
 
Shortly after the US attack, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli territory, prompting retaliatory action.

Concerns rise over wider regional conflict

As tensions escalate, Iran’s move to engage Russia has raised fears of further internationalisation of the conflict. Medvedev warned of a broader confrontation, saying, “Israel is under attack, explosions are rocking the country, and people are panicking.” 
 
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier expressed support for Iran and condemned Israeli aggression, stating that Moscow would assist in defusing the crisis.
 
The US airstrikes targeted Iran’s most fortified nuclear sites. The Fordow facility, buried deep under a mountain, was hit using GBU-57 bunker buster bombs—the only known conventional weapon capable of penetrating such defences.

Vladimir Putin Donald Trump United States Iran nuclear agreement Israel Iran Conflict Russia Dmitry Medvedev

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

