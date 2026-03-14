Iranian missile strike damages five US refuelling aircraft at Saudi airbase

At least five US Air Force aerial refuelling aircraft were damaged in an Iranian missile strike at a Saudi military base, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, where several American military aircraft are stationed as part of ongoing operations in West Asia.

The WSJ cited officials as saying that the aircraft were damaged but not completely destroyed and that repairs are currently underway. No casualties were reported in the strike. However, the extent of the damage and its operational impact on US forces in the region remain unclear.

The aircraft were struck while parked on the ground when they were hit in an Iranian missile attack, these officials told the newspaper. The planes were US Air Force aerial refuelling tankers, which are widely used to refuel fighter jets and bombers mid-air and extend their operational range during long-distance missions. Such aircraft play a critical role in sustaining air operations during conflicts. By allowing combat jets to refuel in flight, they enable aircraft to remain airborne for longer periods without returning to base. The US military’s United States Central Command has not issued an immediate public statement on the incident.

Earlier this week, a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft supporting operations against Iran crashed in western Iraq on March 13. All six US airmen on board were killed in the incident. The military said the crash followed an unspecified incident involving another aircraft in “friendly airspace” and was not lost to “enemy fire”. What is driving the escalation in West Asia tensions? The strike comes amid rapidly escalating tensions between the United States and Iran in West Asia. Earlier on Saturday, the US military carried out strikes on Iran’s key oil export hub, Kharg Island, though officials said oil infrastructure was not targeted. Meanwhile, Israel launched an attack in Beirut claiming it had eliminated senior leaders of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.