Hamas has till Sunday to accept deal or 'all HELL' will break out: Trump

Hamas has till Sunday to accept deal or 'all HELL' will break out: Trump

Trump on Tuesday said he would give Hamas three to four days to accept the 20-point document, which calls on the group to disarm a demand it has previously rejected

"An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote on Friday on Truth Social. (Photo:PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

US President Donald Trump gave Hamas until Sunday evening to reach an agreement on his plan for Gaza's future, calling it a last chance for the Palestinian militant group. 
"An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote on Friday on Truth Social. "Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."  Trump on Tuesday said he would give Hamas three to four days to accept the 20-point document, which calls on the group to disarm -- a demand it has previously rejected. Hamas is reviewing the proposal, a source close to the group said on Wednesday. 
 
The plan specifies an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of all hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the introduction of a transitional government led by an international body.

Topics : Donald Trump Hamas Gaza Israel-Palestine

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

