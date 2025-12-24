Home / World News / Venezuela seeks to criminalise tanker seizures as Trump ramps up pressure

Venezuela seeks to criminalise tanker seizures as Trump ramps up pressure

The tankers are part of what the Trump administration has said is a fleet Venezuela uses to evade US economic sanctions

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro| Image: Bloomberg
AP Caracas
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 7:00 AM IST
Venezuela's parliament on Tuesday approved a measure that criminalises a broad range of activities that can hinder navigation and commerce in the South American country, such as the seizure of oil tankers.

The bill introduced, debated and approved within two days in the National Assembly follows this month's seizures by US forces of two tankers carrying Venezuelan oil in international waters. The seizures are the latest strategy in US President Donald Trump's four-month pressure campaign on Venezuela's leader Nicols Maduro.

The unicameral assembly, which is controlled by Venezuela's ruling party, did not publish drafts on Tuesday nor the final version of the measure. But as read on the floor, the bill calls for fines and prison sentences of up to 20 years for anyone who promotes, requests, supports, finances or participates in acts of piracy, blockades or other international illegal acts against commercial entities operating with the South American country.

Venezuela's political opposition, including Nobel Peace laureate Mara Corina Machado, has expressed support for Trump's Venezuela policy, including the seizure of tankers.

The bill, which now awaits Maduro's signature, also instructs the executive branch to come up with incentives and mechanisms for economic, commercial and other protections for national or foreign entities doing business with Venezuela in the event of piracy activities, a maritime blockade or other unlawful acts.

The US Coast Guard on Saturday seized a Panama-flagged vessel called Centuries that officials said was part of the fleet moving sanctioned cargo. With assistance from the US Navy, it seized a rogue tanker called Skipper on Dec 10. That ship was registered in Panama.

Trump, after that first seizure, said the US would carry out a blockade of Venezuela. He has repeatedly said that Maduro's days in power are numbered.

If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it'll be the last time he'll ever be able to play tough, Trump said of Maduro Monday as he took a break from his Florida vacation to announce plans for the Navy to build a new, large warship.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpVenezulaTrump administration

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

