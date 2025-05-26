'Microsoft & Zoom should be throttled': Putin bats for 'Atmanirbhar Russia'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that foreign tech companies such as Microsoft and Zoom, which act against Russia’s interests, should be “throttled”. He underscored the need for Russia to build its own software solutions.

Putin did not clarify if he is planning to ban foreign tech companies in Russia. Notably, several Russian businesses are facing Western sanctions due to the country's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Heavy sanctions against Russia

Since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western nations have imposed thousands of sanctions on the country. The US, UK, EU, and others such as Australia, Canada, and Japan have introduced over 16,500 sanctions aimed mostly at Russia’s finances.

A major part of this has been the freezing of $350 billion (£276 billion) in foreign currency reserves, nearly half of Russia’s total reserves. According to the EU, about 70 per cent of the assets held by Russian banks have also been frozen. Some Russian banks were cut off from the Swift financial messaging system.

In addition, Western countries have: banned the export of technology that could be used for weapons

stopped imports of gold and diamonds from Russia

barred Russian flights from entering their airspace

sanctioned wealthy Russian oligarchs with links to the Kremlin, even seizing their yachts

These measures are in addition to sanctions placed on Russia since 2014 following its annexation of Crimea and failure to implement the Minsk agreements.

Kremlin responds to Trump’s “crazy” comment

Incidentally, Putin's comments on foreign service providers came on the same day the Kremlin reacted to remarks made by US President Donald Trump. Trump had called the Russian leader “crazy” following a major Russian airstrike on Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by questioning whether Trump was experiencing emotional strain. He said, “These talks went ‘hand in hand with an emotional overload of absolutely everyone and with emotional reactions.’”

He added that Putin was “doing what must be done for Russia’s security.”

Trump slams Putin, warns of consequences

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump criticised Putin for escalating attacks on Ukrainian cities.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump criticised Putin for escalating attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Trump wrote.

“He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever.”

Trump said Putin’s real goal was to take control of all of Ukraine. “I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right,” Trump said.

“But if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

Trump aims at Zelenskyy too

Trump also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of making the situation worse. “President Zelenskyy is doing his country no favours by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

Trump has previously said that Zelenskyy is too forceful in his calls for military and financial help from Western allies.