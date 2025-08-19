Zelenskyy thanks US First Lady for 'letter' to Putin on abducted children

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday thanked the first lady of the United States for her 'peace letter' to Russian President Vladimir Putin which raised the issue of 'abduction of Ukrainian children'. Expressing his gratitude, Zelenskyy said that he would work to negotiate all-for-all prisoners of war exchange.

He shared the remarks in a post on X on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy said, "I want to thank FLOTUS Melania Trump for her attention to one of the most painful and difficult issues of this war - the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia. We deeply appreciate her compassion and her letter to Putin. This issue lies at the heart of the war's humanitarian tragedy - our children, broken families, the pain of separation. At least 20,000 children were taken. I asked President Trump to pass along a letter of gratitude from Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, to Melania. Her voice matters, and her care gives strength to this cause."

Zelenskyy further added that they are tirelessly working towards bringing every child home. He further added, "The same applies for our prisoners of war and civilians held in Russia for years, some since 2014, in very bad conditions. Thousands of people still need to be freed - and this is a part of making peace. We will work to negotiate all-for-all prisoners of war exchange, and we are grateful to have strong friends who help." He made the comments in response to a post by US President Donald Trump who had said on Tuesday that he and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen had been discussing the "massive worldwide problem of missing children". Trump said that the matter is at priority and noted that the world would work to bring the children back to their families.

He wrote on Truth Social, "Ursula von der Leyen, the distinguished and Highly Respected President of the European Commission, and I have been discussing the massive Worldwide problem of missing children. This is, likewise, a big subject with my wife, Melania. It is a subject at the top of all lists, and the World will work together to solve it, hopefully bringing them home to their families!" On August 15, US First Lady Melania Trump had penned a letter to the Russian President, urging that "it is time" for the protection of children and the future generations. "Such a bold idea transcends all human division", the letter added.