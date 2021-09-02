After Maruti, Mahindra warns of 20-25% production loss due to chip shortage

For Mahindra and Mahindra, the major, which has just started executing a comeback strategy for wrestling back the ground it lost to rivals, this could not have come at a worst time. The maker of Bolero Neo and Thar models on Thursday said it would have to halt production at its automotive plant for a week due to the worsening supply situation of semiconductors. As a result of the "no-production" days, the company's overall output during the month is expected to contract by 20-25 per cent, the company said in an exchange filing.

The announcement by the Mumbai-based automaker comes two days after Maruti, the carmarket leader, informed the exchanges of a potential loss of 40 per cent in its output due to the shortage. With demand far outpacing the supplies due to Covid-19 induced shutdowns, automakers worldwide have been grappling with the shortage of the microprocessor chip. The complex supply chain network means India can't be isolated. Most of the other auto firms in India including Tata Motors, Hyundai Motors, Kia Motors, Nissan, Renault and Honda Cars have either already curbed production or will do so in the coming weeks.

"The company's Automotive Division continues to face supply shortages of semiconductors, which has further accentuated due to Covid lockdowns in some parts of the world," Mahindra said in the statement. Mahindra will be observing ‘No Production Days’ of around seven days in its Automotive Division plants in the month of September, 2021, it said.

As a result of the halt in production, the company's revenue and profitability will be impacted in line with the fall in production volumes. "As the situation is dynamic, the company is carefully reviewing the supply situation,” Mahindra said.

Owing to the persistent and extended shortage of the chips, I.H.S Markit, a sales forecast and market research firm has cut its light vehicles sales forecast for India by 150,000 units from the earlier 3.65 million units to 3.35 million units now. It expects the struggle to get chips to continue in 2022.

“India's light vehicle market will breach 4 million plus units only in 2023,” said Puneet Gupta, Associate Director, I.H.S. Global automakers, he pointed out, that the global automakers are likely to re-orient their production volumes to their profitability index. This means that a particular market will be given priority for the chips---which is being sourced centrally by the parent company, on the basis of a market's profitability. To deal with the current situation, most companies are re-orienting their model and variant mix. .

Automakers are faced with production cuts at an unusual time-- ahead of the very critical festive season. The 32-day period starting from Navratra that extends till a couple of days after Diwali is considered to be auspicious by buyers for purchase of high-ticket items such as a car. The period accounts for close to a third for passenger vehicle makers' annual sales. In anticipation of an increased demand, companies typically boost production but faced with the chip shortage, this year they are planning for a cut instead of a ramp up.

Gupta from IHS said, as the demand and supply gap widens for the chips in the coming weeks, companies will shell out more to procure chips and will be forced to pass on the additional cost burden to buyers. As a result prices will shoot up further.