Ashok Leyland launches India's first 14-wheeler DTLA truck AVTR 4120

Ashok Leyland on Friday launched the 4-axle 8x2 DTLA truck (14-wheeler) AVTR 4120 with a capacity of 40.5 tonne Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). The company said this is India’s first 4-axle 8x2 DTLA truck (14-wheeler).

This new truck offers an additional five tonne payload compared to standard 8x2 trucks with better Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), said the company.

Vipin Sondhi, managing director, Ashok Leyland said, " has always been ahead of the curve and leads the CV industry in terms of innovation. Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them, and AVTR4120 is one step towards offering the customer flexibility”.

Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, added that last year launched AVTR –India’s first modular truck platform to address the varied load-road-application and customer requirements.

With this product, will give flexibility to customers. In many applications the load availability is dynamic due to various factors like type of material, onward/returnload, seasonality, customer order quantity, etc., he added.

The new product will operate at 40.5 tonne with the lift axle down (revenue and payload nearly similar to 10x2) and at 28 tonne with the lift axle up (lower fuel and operating cost similar to 6x2) during light load/partial load/return empty.

The product also offers the customer flexibility to operate at a large band of GVW from 28 tonne to 40.5 tonne with best in class Total Cost of Operation (TCO) benefits, he claimed.

AVTR 4120 is fitted with a 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) with Patented Parallogram technology – which ensures better tyre life. AVTR 4120 is powered with 200 HP engine with iGen6 technology offering superior power, performance and fluid efficiency.

"This innovative product is positioned to change the rules of the game in the long haul transport segment," said Kathuria.