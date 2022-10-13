Automobile sales in entry level segments remain lukewarm, says SIAM

The entry-level segments in cars, scooters and motorcycles continue to suffer on account of low growth, seen in the second quarter (Q2) data of the financial year released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Thursday. According to the data, the car sales in the mini segment was 44 per cent lower than the peak in Q2 in FY19.

Similarly, the car sales in the compact segment was nine per cent lower than the Q2 in FY19. Moped segment saw a fall of 51 per cent. The drop in sales of motorcycles with up to 110cc engine was 35 per cent. However, the overall growth showed a healthy trend. The passenger vehicle segment saw its highest growth in Q2 at 1,026,000 units, a 38.46 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period a year ago.





All numbers are of units sold Source: Siam

