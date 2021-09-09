Battery-powered vehicles to concept cars: Wild wheels at IAA Mobility Show

-
ALSO READ
Dizo Go Pods D review: Can Realme's ultra-low-cost brand Dizo dazzle?
Explainer: How will solid-state batteries make electric vehicles better?
Financiers buy into India's used car business amid uptick in demand
Ola to set up cell manufacturing plant for powering Lithium-ion battery
Used car market sees a continued interest from buyers amid Covid-19
This week, Munich is hosting IAA Mobility, a reinvention of the car show that for seven decades occurred annually in Frankfurt, until the Covid-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.
Set amid environmental protests that shut down roadways and the buildup to a September 26 election that will see German Chancellor Angela Merkel replaced after 16 years, IAA has been rebranded to a “mobility” showcase of electric scooters and e-bikes, electric buses and trams, transportation pods, and — oh, yes — some cars, too.
It was the first major automotive show to be held since pandemic cancellations brought Germany’s trade show industry a $47 billion loss, according to the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry. Auto brands were already questioning the relevance of car shows before the novel coronavirus arrived.
Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Bentley opted to skip this one, too. But several major manufacturers thought it worth their while to be a part of the confab, which was staged at Munich’s gargantuan convention hall and some of the city’s most significant and beautiful historical sites, including the Bayerische Staatsoper opera house .
Volkswagen showcases its ID.5 GTX crossover coupe
The MINI Vision Urbanaut concept car at a BMW event
A Mercedes-Maybach luxury SUV seen ahead of the IAA Mobility
Hyundai shows off its all-electric Ioniq 6 concept car
The German-Israeli development City Transformer electric car
A Mercedes-Benz scooter
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor