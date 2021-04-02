BS READS: Why EVs can be only slightly cleaner than petrol cars in India

In March, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain announced that the city government would install 500 electric charging points at 100 locations under the first phase of its electric vehicle (EV) policy unveiled last year. Besides the installation of an extensive city-wide network of EV charging points, the policy entails discounts for those buying and duty concessions. The aim is to increase EVs’ proportion in new vehicle registrations to at least a fourth by 2024.

It is not the Delhi government alone that is gung ho about EVs. In the Union Budget two years ago, the Centre had announced tax rebates, under Section 80EEB of the Income Tax Act, on up to Rs 1.5 lakh interest for people purchasing

The rebates and subsidies are expected to push more people towards EVs. While it currently takes two to four years to recover the extra cost of an electric vehicle, the Delhi government's policy would reduce the recovery time to one to three years. But, if the objective is to save the environment, the government also needs to switch to a more efficient energy mix. EVs would add only marginally to carbon dioxide savings if the country’s grid remains heavily reliant on thermal energy.

Unlike conventional internal combustion engines (ICE), which run on petrol and diesel, have no tank-to-wheel emissions or tailpipe emissions, as these use electricity to convert energy. However, given that these require charging from a power source, the well-to-wheel emissions need to be considered. In cases where countries or states are more reliant on non-renewable sources, electric vehicles can be as polluting as, or only slightly less polluting than, ICE vehicles.

A 2015 analysis by Alternative Fuels Data Center of the US department of energy revealed that states that relied excessively on coal showed only a slight difference in annual emissions per vehicle when compared with states that used renewable sources of energy. For instance, in the US, where 40 per cent of energy comes from natural gas and 20 per cent from coal, annual emissions from an all-electric car are equivalent of 3,774 pounds of carbon dioxide, whereas a gasoline vehicle emits 11,435 pounds of carbon dioxide-equivalent. However, for West Virginia, where the energy mix is heavily dependent on coal, 88 per cent of the energy comes from coal-based power plants, the annual emissions from electric vehicles are 2.5 times higher at 8,945 pounds. Add to this the fact that the carbon emission from producing an electric vehicle is higher than that from manufacturing an ICE vehicle, and there remains only a 16 per cent difference in overall carbon emissions between electric and gasoline-run vehicles.





Findings of a more recent study by the European Federation for Transport and Environment are also noteworthy. Comparing the emissions from gasoline and electric vehicles in EU member states (including emissions during production), the study estimates 63 per cent CO2 savings across the EU member states for electric vehicles. According to the study, while a petrol vehicle emits 253g of carbon dioxide per kilometre, an electric vehicle in EU27 member states emits just 99g per km. The estimates are based on people driving a mid-sized car with an average of 13.3 km per litre for 15,000 km annually and an electric vehicle with a battery efficiency of 17.5kwh for every 100km with the battery produced in China. Over its lifetime (estimated at 15 years), the Transport and Environment model assumes that a petrol vehicle would emit 57 tonnes of CO2, whereas an electric car would emit 22.4 tonnes.