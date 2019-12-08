BYD to expand e-bus manufacturing in India, open bookings for electric MPVs

Chinese auto and electronics major BYD is planning to more than double its bus manufacturing capacity in India and plans to open bookings for its pure electric Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) product, T3, soon in an effort to tap the emerging electric vehicle market.

Last week BYD signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 2,800 crore to manufacture components for mobile phones.

On the auto side, the company plans to increase its production capacity for electric buses to 5,000 every year from 2,000, said Ketsu Zhang, Executive Director of BYD India. In India, BYD has partnered with Hyderabad-based Olectra for manufacturing and supplying electric buses.

BYD's factory near Chennai also manufactures electric buses and production caters to both, domestic and overseas markets.

Currently, BYD manufactures the electric buses locally, specifically the K7 – a 9 meter long e Bus and K9 – a 12-metre e-Buses that are capable of driving to 250 kilometers on a single charge.

So far, BYD has more than 200 battery-electric buses running on road commercially in India and have covered almost 8 million kilometers commercially.

The buses are running in Bengaluru, Rajkot, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Manali, Mumbai, Surat and other cities. BYD claims 57.5 per cent market share of electric buses commercially operating in India.