Car market in slow lane, Mercedes rides high on branded merchandise sales

Even as the broader car market has significantly slowed down following the pandemic, Mercedes Benz India is seeing huge traction for its branded accessories and merchandise. From watches and shades to fitness bicycles, online shoppers have been lapping it up all in a big way, says Santosh Iyer, vice president, sales and marketing at the firm.

The aggregate transaction value of these has exceeded Rs one crore even as the number of visitors has crossed 100,000. Encouraged by the response, Mercedes now plans to list the accessories on Amazon. It is also looking to expand the fitness and ...