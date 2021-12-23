Car review: Honda relaunches compact sedan Amaze with a tuck and a tweak

Over the years, Honda has burnished a reputation for itself that sits on three core pillars. Its cars are reliable, exciting to drive and will not burn a hole in the pocket when it comes to repairs, trouble-shooting and maintenance.

In the subcontinent where Honda’s ride over the last two decades has been a mixed bag of hits and misses, the Japanese company that's famed for its prowess in engineering has managed to get at least two things right every time. Its most recent launch, the Amaze — a compact sedan that is priced competitively and is perfect for ...