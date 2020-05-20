JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Tata Motors offers easy financing option, special benefits for doctors
Business Standard

Covid-19 impact: Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs to save $1.5 bn annually

The job losses would mostly take place in its civil aerospace business

Topics
Rolls-Royce | automobile industry | Coronavirus

Reuters 

Rolls Royce Motor Cars
Rolls-Royce is trying to cope with the downturn caused by coronavirus

British engine-maker Rolls-Royce said that it would need to lay-off at least 9,000 of its 52,000 staff to make annual cost savings of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) as it seeks to cope with the downturn in air travel caused by the pandemic.
 

The job losses would mostly take place in its civil aerospace business, the company said, as it started consultations with unions.

 
First Published: Wed, May 20 2020. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY