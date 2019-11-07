Diesel cars to be ousted of VW's line-up after BS-VI rolls out: Officials

In an increasingly tough market, small volume foreign car-makers trying to boost market share face the twin challenges of trying to grow sales while grappling with an auto downturn in an environment where regulation-related cost are eating into margins. Case in point: Honda Cars India saw its volumes decline by 30 per cent for October.

It wasn't alone. Toyota Kirloskar Motors also saw volumes contract albeit by a smaller 5 per cent. For the Volkswagen brand the results have been better with a 20 per cent jump over last month's sales but the next four months will determine how the ...