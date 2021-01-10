Expect 2021 to be better in terms of sales: Toyota Kirloskar Motor

expects its sales to be better in 2021, against 2020, on the back of various factors such as new product launches and expectations of an economic revival, a senior executive has said.

The company witnessed a 6 per cent rise in wholesales in the December quarter, reporting a 14 per cent rise in December wholesales at 7,487 units against 6,544 in December ‘19.

“We believe demand will carry forward in January as well. We have already introduced three products, which gives us confidence that 2021 will be better in terms of sales,” TKM senior vice-president (sales and service) Naveen Soni told PTI.