From Maruti Brezza to Kia Sonet: Five CNG SUVs set to hit Indian roads soon

With prices of petrol and diesel skyrocketing, many buyers are shifting towards alternate fuel options such as compressed natural gas or CNG. The fuel is cheaper and more eco-friendly than petrol and diesel. In fact, several top carmakers are now launching their popular models in CNG variants. We take a look at five upcoming CNG SUVs in India.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG
Maruti Suzuki is set to soon launch the 2022 Brezza and is expected to offer a CNG option for the car. It will get a 1.5L DualJet petrol motor with power and peak torque likely to be 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm, respectively. The car’s fuel efficiency is expected to be around 26.08 km/kg. It will reportedly be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Venue CNG
A CNG version of Hyundai’s compact SUV, Venue, is expected to be launched later this year. It will likely come with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The transmission options for the car have not been confirmed yet.
Tata Punch CNG
A mini SUV from Tata, Punch is expected to be available in CNG later this year. The vehicle will likely feature a 1.2L petrol engine. The power and torque output numbers are expected to be at 72PS and 95Nm respectively.
Tata Nexon CNG
Tata is expected to roll out its second CNG SUV - Nexon – later this year. It will reportedly get a 1.2L, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.
Kia Sonet CNG
Kia is expected to launch a CNG variant for Sonet. The car will likely be powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine and a 6-speed auto-clutch manual transmission. The Kia Sonet produces 120PS of power and 172Nm of torque but the CNG variant will likely see a 10-15 per cent dip in both.
