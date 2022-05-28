From Maruti Brezza to Kia Sonet: Five CNG SUVs set to hit Indian roads soon

With prices of petrol and diesel skyrocketing, many buyers are shifting towards alternate fuel options such as compressed natural gas or . The fuel is cheaper and more eco-friendly than petrol and diesel. In fact, several top carmakers are now launching their popular models in variants. We take a look at five upcoming SUVs in India.

Brezza CNG

is set to soon launch the 2022 Brezza and is expected to offer a CNG option for the car. It will get a 1.5L DualJet petrol motor with power and peak torque likely to be 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm, respectively. The car’s fuel efficiency is expected to be around 26.08 km/kg. It will reportedly be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

CNG

A CNG version of Hyundai’s compact SUV, Venue, is expected to be launched later this year. It will likely come with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The transmission options for the car have not been confirmed yet.

Punch CNG

A mini SUV from Tata, Punch is expected to be available in CNG later this year. The vehicle will likely feature a 1.2L petrol engine. The power and torque output numbers are expected to be at 72PS and 95Nm respectively.

Nexon CNG

is expected to roll out its second CNG SUV - Nexon – later this year. It will reportedly get a 1.2L, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.

Sonet CNG

is expected to launch a CNG variant for Sonet. The car will likely be powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine and a 6-speed auto-clutch manual transmission. The Sonet produces 120PS of power and 172Nm of torque but the CNG variant will likely see a 10-15 per cent dip in both.